The Sabrina Ferilli Gate, that’s how it was nicknamed by social users: they heard it utter a phrase behind the scenes

The Sanremo Festival 2022 is over and the winners who will represent Italy at theEurovision they will be Mohamood and Blanco with their song Chills. Amadeus’ co-host during the final was the most beloved Sabrina Ferilli. And it is precisely about her that social users have opened a debate in the last few hours.

The actress left the open microphone behind the scenes and many have heard her get angry with someone and say the sentence “Do the piece of shit with the others. I’m not there “. Who was Sabrina Ferilli mad at?

There are those who claim to have also heard the name of Gianni Morandi. Perhaps something could have happened between the two behind the scenes of the Ariston stage.

Someone else, however, is convinced that Ferilli’s anger was directed at the conductor Amadeus, because when she returned to the stage after that sentence, she would have refused to shake his hand. And the conductor would take her wrist to make her walk.

Despite strong rumors about the sentence, it hasn’t arrived yet any clarification by Sabrina Ferilli.

Social users continue to comment on what happened, waiting for someone to reveal the truth. They nicknamed it the Ferilli Gate.

The words of Amadeus

The host Amadeus, during the press conference, commented on the rumors stating that Sabrina was calm for the whole evening behind the scenes, sitting on her stool laughing with everyone and that only one episode occurred. The actress is tripped over the cable and for a few minutes she let off steam, but referring to that cable.

“He was angry with the cable, he was not angry with a person.”

The words of Sabrina Ferilli

Sabrina Ferilli, at the end of the Italian Song Festival, thanked everyone for the wonderful experience on her official Instagram profile and also wanted to express her immense affection for Amadeus. Here are his words:

“Thanks to everyone, to the whole Rai organization and @sanremorai, to all the authors and technicians, but above all thanks to you @giovanna_e_amadeus, I love you ❤️ # Sanremo2022”.