Sanremo, yellow on the title of Madame’s song changed at the last minute

There are still a couple of months left for the Sanremo 2023 Festival, but the musical festival is already causing discussion: in fact, it is yellow on Madame’s song, whose title would have been changed at the last useful second.

Indeed, during Sanremo Giovani, broadcast on Rai 1 on the evening of Friday 16 December, the songs of the big names who will participate in the next edition of the musical event were presented.

Among the singers who took turns on stage, there was also Madame, who announced the title of her song: The good in the bad.

According to numerous rumors, however, the song from Sanremo should have been titled Whore. A sudden change, which opened the door to assumptions: was it a choice of the singer herself or of Rai’s top management?

“It was a last minute artistic choice – these are the words of the artist’s entourage that read on The messenger – shared with the artistic direction”.

An explanation that obviously did not clarify what happened: the doubt, fueled by many, in fact, is that the Rai top management deemed the title of the song to be presented at the next Sanremo Festival inappropriate, convincing the interpreter to change it at the last minute. Regardless of what the truth is, the first mini-controversy of the 2023 edition of the music festival is already served.