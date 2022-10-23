Sanremo – Serious vandalism in the night against a seat of the Sanremo committee of Italian Red Cross. Unknowns have targeted the Camillo Carlo Benso classroom, in Corso Imperatrice, named after a volunteer who died prematurely, inaugurated on 10 September last. The stained glass windows were hit by some stones launched at close range.

“An ignoble gesture that hits the heart twice, for the outrageous gesture towards the institution and for the fact that the classroom houses the social desk for families in difficulty where all the social activities that the Sanremo Red Cross are recorded – say by the Committee – Unfortunately it is not a rare case that the CRI is targeted throughout the territory Italian, so much so that there is a real campaign #I am not a target ”.

“The repeated violence against hospitals, health centers, rescue vehicles and health workers prevent health care in areas of armed conflict, that is, in contexts where this service is even more essential. The tragic consequence of this inhumane combat strategy is the innocent victims (ie health workers) who join the rest of the civilian population, with often long-lasting negative effects ”, the Committee continues in a statement.

“To keep the attention on this dramatic phenomenon high, the International Committee of the Red Cross has developed the awareness campaign called “Health Care in Danger” (HCiD)addressed to public opinion, aimed at implementing and strengthening specific prevention and intervention measures in national governments, as well as mobilizing professionals and organizations in the sector.

The goal is to safeguard health care in every way, by putting in place adequate protective measures, in compliance with the Geneva Conventions and, more generally, with the principles of International Humanitarian Law, which establishes neutrality, protection and respect for personnel, structures and medical means “.

The Carabinieri investigate the gesture of this nightwho have carried out the surveys and will view the videos of the city video surveillance cameras to trace the perpetrators.