Chiara Ferragni and Fedez were the real protagonists of the Sanremo Festival. Now grappling with an alleged couple crisis – the two have not shown themselves together on social media since the kiss on stage between the rapper and Rosa Chemical – they also have to face other problems.

Controversy also came from the way the festival was managed on social media and platforms. In fact, it is news that the Rai Board of Directors has asked to be able to view the contracts stipulated with the Ferragnez. First of all, under accusation is the way in which the social Instagram was advertised with the live creation of the Amadeus profile which in the space of 3 days jumped from 0 to 1.8 million followers.

Furthermore, the sketches that featured the famous social network as protagonists, even with live broadcasts, would not have been included in the lineup. The point raised regarding an “incorrect” use of Instagram concerns the absence of a commercial agreement with the Meta company. In practice, a hidden advertisement would have been made to the company that owns Instagram without any commercial agreement that provided for it.

And then there is also the question of Amazon. A troupe would have followed the Ferragnez throughout the Sanremo week to reveal the background of the couple. The two would never have appeared in the Dietrofestival program which revealed the behind-the-scenes of the kermesse.