Sanremo – Tragedy on New Year's Day in Sanremo. In the early afternoon, according to a first and brief reconstruction, a man parked his car on the Taggia viaduct, the one that crosses the Argentina Valley, and jumped into the void, finding his death after a flight of about fifty metres, falling onto the asphalt of the former state road 538 which runs under the motorway bridge. The mobilization of rescuers, firefighters and law enforcement was immediate. The reasons for the insane gesture are yet to be clarified. The victim has not yet been identified.



