They are accused of robbery and theft. The judge: “Extreme gravity of the conduct”. On one occasion, the victim had been drugged and robbed from his home

Sanremo – Mother and daughter in prison, accused of robbery and theft against the elderly hooked on the street with the excuse of helping them but with the aim of plundering them. It is an investigation by the carabinieri of the operating unit of Sanremo that saw women, Romanian immigrants residing in the city of flowers, MCP and CRC, aged 44 and 21, end up in their cells. It was the testimonies of the victims but also a painstaking scrutiny of the images of the city surveillance cameras, to bring out the findings that led the prosecutor of Imperia to request and obtain precautionary measures from the investigating judge. Predatory crimes, those that have been committed, betraying the good faith of the victims, crediting themselves as benefactors. And in the “actions” they pruned behind even the granddaughter, and daughter (a girl), clearly unaware of everything, but probably used to “accredit” (which is why the names were not disclosed).

The first contested episode dates back to 11 February last. Mother and daughter target an 87-year-old blind woman. They witness an accidental fall of the old woman and rush to help her. But in the meantime, by supporting her, they lighten her wallet and an envelope containing cash. A 500 euro shot. The victim will only discover the theft once they get home. But his story did not prevent the military from “tracing” the moves of the two criminals, immortalized in the criminal action by the cameras.

Second episode in May, 26 and 28. This time mother and daughter hook up an 85-year-old woman and with the excuse of giving her a dog, a pet, they manage to get invited home. Then, while the guest offers them a coffee, they “season” it with some benzodiazepines, a powerful sleeping pill, in practice, they drug her. At that point they take possession of the keys to a cellar, hoping then to proceed with a “visit”. A few days later they invite the old woman to their home and repeat the “treatment”: when the woman begins to feel drowsy, to be stunned by the sleeping pill, they accompany her home and at that point they steal several hundred euros and personal effects.

It was the prosecutor Antonella Politi who asked the arrest of the two women, and the investigating judge Anna Bonsignorio to accept the request. The judge ordered the prison in view of the risk of repetition of the crime, underlining “the extreme gravity of predatory behaviors, of significant social alarm, with particularly hateful methods, always to the detriment of weak or even disabled people, carefully selected precisely to take advantage of the their vulnerability, even going so far as to intoxicate them so as to seriously jeopardize their physical safety ». The women, assisted by the lawyers Maria Josè and Salvatore Sciortino, are expected this morning in front of the judge for the guarantee questioning.