Genoa – La second evening of the 74th edition of the Sanremo Festival, hosted by Giorgia together with Amadeus, has in the lineup, from 8.45pm to 1.45am (at least in the fourth version of the event) 15 singers who will be presented by the other competitors in the competition: the pairing has been entrusted to the journalists in the press room with a draw of red and blue balls. This evening the provisional five will be entrusted 50% to Televated and for 50% ai journalists of the approximately 200 radio present. The first evening, with the vote of only print and web journalists, crowned Loredana Bertè with the Madwoman before her on the podium.

The pairings in order of release

Fred De Palma presented by Ghali, Renga and Nek by La Sad, Alfa by Mr. Rain, Dargen by Diodato, Il Volo by Rose Villain, Gazzelle by Bnkr44, Emma by Santi Francesi, Mahmood by Alessandra Amoroso, Big Mama presented by Il Tre . Again, Angelilna Mango will introduce The Kolors, Mannoia will present Geolier, Sangiovanni will have the honor of introducing Loredana Bertè. Manni presents Mannini, the Ricchi e Poveri Irama, the Negramaro Clara.

Waiting for guests

Three guests are expected at the Festival, the first is the president of CONI, Giovanni Malagò (shortly after 9pm), then Giovanni Allevi, about an hour later, finally the international big name John Travolta, expected around 11.20pm. On the satellite stages are Rosa Chemical in Piazza Colombo, at the Suzuki Arena (the connection from the Ariston live between 10.30pm and 11pm) and the intergalactic DJ Bob Sinclair, on the Costa Smeralda ship, between 11.30pm and midnight. All fans of Mare Fuori will have to stay up until 00.35 to see the protagonists of the series.

All updates

8.45pm – Very punctual, Fiorello and Amadeus kick off the broadcast, in front of the entrance to the Ariston Theatre, on the second evening of the Sanremo Festival. More Amadeus than Fiorello, with his comedy. The surprise, on the Ariston stage, is the grandfather of Viva Rai2, grandfather Ruggero. Who, urged by Fiorello, also sings IItalodisco by The Kolors and the refrain doesn't go out of tune: “This isn't Ibiza”…

8.53pm – Televoting is officially open