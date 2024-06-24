Polling stations closed at 3pm. Counting of ballots has begun for the run-off for the office of mayor between Alessandro Mager, civic coalition, and Gianni Rolando, candidate of the centre-right parties. Below is the update of the data that is flowing into the electoral points of the two candidates. As soon as possible, official data from the prefecture of Imperia and the municipality of Sanremo will also be available

POINT ROLANDO

POINT MAGER

32 out of 56 sections

5353 votes Mager 52.75%

4759 votes Rolando 47.25%

OFFICIAL DATA