The members of the board of directors of Rai want to see clearly on some aspects.

The San Remo festival it ended a week ago but the controversy certainly does not subside. It was a festival where many things happened and very often we tend to leave out what should have been put in the foreground, that is music.

The couple Chiara Ferragni – Fedez it was to be expected that they would have taken the stage but it was not thought of in this way even after the end of the kermesse. The kiss on stage between the rapper and Rosa Chemical sparked the gossip with various rumors that would see Chiara very angry with her husband for the gesture.

But controversies also came from the way the festival was managed on social networks and platforms. In fact it is news that the Board of Rai asked to be able to view the contracts stipulated with i Ferragnez. First of all, under accusation is the way in which the social Instagram was advertised with the live creation of the Amadeus profile which in the space of 3 days jumped from 0 to 1.8 million followers.

Furthermore, the sketches that featured the famous social network as protagonists, even with live broadcasts, would not have been included in the lineup. The point that was raised regarding an “incorrect” use of Instagram, concerns an absence of a commercial agreement with the company Half. In practice, a hidden advertisement would have been made to the company that owns Instagram without any commercial agreement that provided for it.

And then there’s also the question Amazon. A troupe would have followed the Ferragnez throughout the Sanremo week to reveal the background of the couple. The two would never appear on the show Behindfestival who revealed the behind the scenes of the event.

This is due to an agreement on image rights transferred to the giant of Jeff Bezos? Board members want to see clearly.