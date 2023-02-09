It is known that Maneskin love to amaze with their looks, as well as with the quality and rock energy of their songs. Super guests of the third evening of the Sanremo Festival, they drove the Ariston crazy with a medley of their greatest hits, such as Zitti e Buoni, with which they won the Festival, or I wanna be your slave. Many users on social media especially highlighted Victoria’s very sexy outfit. To dress the Maneskin in this particular performance is Gucci. The musician in particular wore long black boots and transparent and torn stockings. Frontman Damiano and drummer Ethan, on the other hand, were bare-chested with an elegant black jacket on top, which the singer took off mid-performance.