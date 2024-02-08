The composer and pianist Giovanni Allevi talks about himself on the Sanremo stage, lays bare his experience of illness, shares with the public the way in which multiple myeloma changed his life and his vision of the future and in doing so “mentions the research “. It is one of the steps on which the oncologist Giuseppe Curigliano focuses. “Because this is support for an important concept: treatment is better where research is done”, he highlights to Adnkronos Salute, commenting on the touching speech of the musician, who thanked the doctors and also the patients who like him are facing cancer. “Every day we see patients like him, extraordinary people who face their treatment path with great courage and determination – observes the director of the Division of development of new drugs for innovative therapies of the European Institute of Oncology (IEO) and professor of medical oncology of the University of Milan – and many of them also have the generosity to personally participate in clinical trials, with the hope that that trial can offer better opportunities than the standard of care”.

Research and hope, two words that intertwine. “The world of oncology is a world that has always been at the extreme of experimentation – reasons Curigliano – because ours are diseases that are difficult to manage, difficult to cure, and also to cure when there is a metastatic form. Accessing a reference center where clinical trials are carried out inevitably also means better treatment. 'Better treatment is carried out where research is carried out' was also the motto when the European Institute of Oncology was founded by Umberto Veronesi”, he recalls. And research is opening new paths that lead to the future. “In general, what we are seeing more and more in recent years, as a research perspective, is the increasingly predominant role of immunotherapy, that is, the ability to use drugs that stimulate the immune system to recognize the tumor as an enemy and therefore eradicate it “.

A second element, continues the oncologist, “is the use of so-called conjugated antibodies which are drugs aimed at specific targets, which carry a load of chemotherapy directly inside the cell, as if they were smart bombs, a strategy that it increases effectiveness and decreases toxicity. Then, very important also in myelomas we see the use of Car-T cells, lymphocytes of the patient himself which are engineered and therefore educated from a genetic point of view to recognize the disease as an enemy. Certainly the use of CAR-Ts in myeloma may represent one of the greatest strengths.”