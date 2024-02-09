Alfa and Roberto Vecchioni sing “Sogna, boy, dream” and excite the Ariston



Sanremo – In the morning, at a press conference, Amadeus said he “knew nothing” about the presence of Jalisse on his stage on the evening of the duets. And when someone added “they are already in Sanremo” he joked: “Actually they have never left”, meaning since 1997. In the end, news from late afternoon, it is official that the duo will go on stage shortly before the unveiling of the final five.



Jalisse winners of Sanremo 1997

With the roar of the tractors looming, and the wait for Amadeus to read their statement on stage (click here for updates), this is how the evening of duets is structured, the fourth of the Festival's 74th edition, with the vote thus composed: 34% from the public at home, 33% from the radio and 33% from the press room. This is the night of the return of Lorella Cuccarini, after her debut in 1997. The other guests are the protagonists of the fiction 'Mameli', the motorcyclist Pecco Bagnaia, Margherita Buy and Elena Sofia Ricci. Off the coast of the city of flowers, DJ and producer Gigi D'Agostino performs on the Costa Smeralda, while on the Suziki Stage it is Arisa's turn. Also on the stage of honor was Prince Albert of Monaco. It is also the evening of the institutions, with the president of the Liguria Region, Giovanni Toti, for the delivery of the Lantern watermark to the winner of the evening.



Midnight is from Dargen: with the sound barrier and another appeal for a ceasefire

24 hours – Midnight is by Dargen, with his homage to Ennio Morricone (and a wall of sound that dwarfs historical precedents, see Peter Fruit) with the Babelnova Orchestra. Dargen reiterates his Ceasefire, speaking of the children in Gaza mutilated without anesthesia due to the running out of supplies of medicines in hospitals.

Angelina Mango, Ariston is hers

9.40pm – The emotion of Angelina Mango singing Rondine by her father Mango is a wave (very high, with respect to Dargen) that shakes the whole Ariston with emotion. The applause never ends. Immediately afterwards, a reggae moment with the always elegant Alessandra Amoroso together with Boomdabash.

Gigi Dag dance: we fly

11.40pm – Gigi Dag cancels Geolier's confused performance with the rappers and makes us dream and fly, from the waters of the Costa Ship.

From correspondent Marco Menduni on the Costa Smeralda ship

Gigi D'Agostino is greeted with huge applause after two years of absence from clubs and musical events around the world. A tribute that comes spontaneously when the Turin dee-jay, beloved at a national and international level, takes to the stage of the Costa Smeralda for the connection with the Ariston. Gigi Dag Gigi Dag. And then: there is a captain there is only one captain. Afterwards, with the mechanism already tested in the last few evenings, the show goes on with an exclusive DJ set rewarded by the ship's public. Screams and encouragement for the artist who gave life to real catchphrases such as L'amour toujours, still super popular today.



Gigi Dag on the Costa ship

Gigi doesn't have never wanted to open up to speculation about his state of health. And a few days before his departure for the City of Flowers he explained in an interview with Corriere del Ticino: «They said everything about me, even that I had a tumor. Which is absolutely not true. It's terrible when you are the protagonist of untrue news, which also involves the difficulties you are facing. This can close even more a person, who is basically shy, within themselves to face their demons.”

Again: «I felt anxiety before every performance, it's normal and it's the beautiful thing about this job. But I must say that the expectation is very clear here: the Festival is really followed by everyone. Even my aunt, not really one who followed my tours regularly, asked about it. I feel like I'm back at the beginning, after years of apprenticeship in small clubs, when the first day arrives in a big nightclub.”

Then he explained his difficulties in recent years: “My state of health and Covid have accentuated some of my fragilities, creating blocks in the darkest areas of my mind from which I was afraid of never recovering. I couldn't even get out of home and thinking of meeting other people, let alone performing. I rejected many proposals, some really interesting, because I was afraid of feeling out of place. Then the proposal for the Sanremo Festival came from Amadeus which perhaps touched the right chords of my ego of an artist”.

Bertè rocks My boy with Venerus (after a technical problem)

11.15pm – Loredana Bertè starts badly due to a technical problem which forces her to restart the performance of 'Ragazzo mio' rearranged by Ivano Fossati. Everything is resolved in a matter of seconds and the performance with Venerus takes off. Final thanks to the historic stage technician Pippo Balestrieri. “All the Sanremos I've done you've always had a word, a smile, a hug for me.” Baudi sweethearts guaranteed for FantaSanremo.

Ghali and the real Italian: when politics is humanity

10.45pm – If this isn't politics: Ghali, born in Milan to Tunisian parents, who sings the real Italian in Toto Cutugno's is a very successful hymn to the rights of those born in Italy, the so-called second generation born from immigration. The one, to be clear, that claims the Ius soli (the citizenship guaranteed to those born on the soil of a country). With Ratchopper, Ghali sings first in Arabic, then his hit Cara Italia and, finally, Cutugno's song. Nor can Amadeus be denied when he says that his Festival is not political: this is not politics, it is human rights.

Rich and Poor Apotheosis with Paola and Chiara

10.35pm – It's difficult to sit still and write when the whole Ariston dances to the Ricchi e Poveri who, accompanied by Paola and Chiara, sing and dance their hits: Maybe because I love you and Mamma Maria. And it is in moments like these that the DJ background of the artistic director we will regret manifests itself explosively.

Creepy Hallelujah of French Saints and Skin (with a keffiyeh insert on the jacket)

10.20pm – Hallelujah performed by Santi Francesi with the tones that couldn't be more high-pitched than Skin is a thrilling moment. And on the Skunk Anansie singer's jacket there is a fabric insert that looks a lot like a keffiyeh, the headdress symbol of Palestinian patriotism. How to stand in solidarity with the people of Gaza, without saying a word.

Mannoia rocks with Gabbani's piece

9.15pm – It seems like a blink of an eye has passed since the year of grace 2017 when, accompanied by a gorilla man on stage, Francesco Gabbani arrived first in Sanremo with the catchy, only apparently stupid, Occidentali's Karma. Mannoia came second, with May you be blessed. She hasn't learned her lesson in these 7 years: she is much more fun and engaging when she sings Gabbani's hit than with her Mariposa. And we understand why, that year, with all due respect for women's rights, Gabbani won.

The very elegant gag tribute by Bnkr44 to Pino D'Angiò

9.58pm – The voice of Pino D'Angiò is cavernous, with a dance piece that still sounds modern today and capable of setting the dance floors on fire, appearing and disappearing in the cover of Ma Quale Idea by Pino D'Angiò. The band members' idea of ​​ripping the verses from D'Angiò, who is also very elegant, in his gray suit with hat, and when he dances, is funny.

Cuccarini bionics and Travolta remains the protagonist

9.45pm – There's so much going on, between throwback gags and quotes, that it makes one think that the controversies over the “qua qua” with Travolta were already taken into account. And that all the embroideries on a highly criticized moment that could even cost Rai a fine for hidden advertising were already written. After Night Flies, Lorella Cuccarini, in a state of grace, practically bionic, shows off, together with Amadeus, a piece of the musical Grease in which Travolta was the protagonist.

Standing ovation for Vecchioni and Alfa

9.35pm – Alfa and Vecchioni excite and convince, more and more the master of the competitor, in the duet of Corri, boy corri. The young Genoese Alfa is visibly excited.



Vecchioni and Alfa (handle)

The Kolors and Tozzi: and Ariston risks falling

9.25pm – Tozzi never gets old and, together with The Kolors, they risk bringing down the Ariston with the whole audience singing and dancing to the tune of Gloria.



Umberto Tozzi in duet with The Kolors (handle)

Rock debut with some cues

9.10pm – The women open the Festival in rock tones first with Annalisa who, despite having the most beautiful voice of the Festival, is overshadowed by her duet partner Ldr, much more at ease on stage and in her singing nuances also because she is not competing. Wasted opportunity for the duet of Rose Villain and Gianna Nannini: she is always the singer competing not to agree with her accompanist. You are in the soul, however, she still moves.

The artists and songs competing

The fourth evening of the Sanremo Festival is dedicated to covers. The lineup includes performances by the 30 competing artists who will duet with other singers on songs of their choice. Here is the order of release of the artists: Sangiovanni will perform with a medley of 'Farfalle' and 'Mariposas' with Aitana, Annalisa sings 'Sweet dreams' with La Representative di Lista and the Artemia choir, Rose Villain will perform with a medley of songs by Gianna Nannini with Gianna Nannini, Gazzelle sings 'Notte prima degli exami' with Fulminacci, The Kolors will perform with a medley of Umberto Tozzi's greatest hits with Umberto Tozzi, Alfa sings 'Sognaboydream' with Roberto Vecchioni, the Bnkr44 sing 'Ma Quale Idea' with Pino D'Angiò, Irama sings ' Quando fini un amore' with Riccardo Cocciante, Fiorella Mannoia sings 'Che sia benedetta' and 'Occidentali's Karma' with Francesco Gabbani, the French Saints sing 'Hallelujah' with Skin, the Ricchi e Poveri sing 'Sarà because I love you' and 'Mamma Maria' with Paola and Chiara, Ghali will perform the medley 'Italiano vero' with the Tunisian producer Rat Chopper, Clara sings 'The circle of life' with Ivana Spagna and the children's choir of Turin, Loredana Bertè sings 'Ragazzo mio' by Luigi Tenco with Venerus, Geolier brings the medley 'Strade' with Guè, Luché and Gigi D'Alessio, Angelina Mango sings 'La rondine' by papa Mango with the string quartet of the Orchestra of Rome, Alessandra Amoroso brings a medley with Boomdabash, Dargen D'Amico will pay homage to Ennio Morricone with BabelNova orchestra, Mahmood sings 'Come è profound il mare' by Lucio Dalla with the Tenores by Bitti, Mr.Rain sings 'Mary' with Gemelli Diversi, Negramaro sings 'Canzone del sole' with Malika Ayane, Emma will perform a medley by Tiziano Ferro with Bresh, Il Volo sings 'Who Wants to Live Forever' by Queen with Stef Burns, Diodato sings 'Amore che ordini, amore che vai' with Jack Savoretti, La Sad sing 'Lamette' with Donatella Rettore, Il Tre will perform a medley of Fabrizio Moro's hits with Fabrizio Moro, BigMama sings 'Lady Marmalade' with Gaia, La Niña and Sissi, Maninni sings 'Non mi hai niente' with Ermal Meta, Fred De Palma will perform a medley of Eiffel 65 with Eiffel 65 and Renga and Nek will perform a medley of their songs.