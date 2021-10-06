500 signatures against privatization of the nursing home collected by leftist groups: “The management returns to the public”

Sanremo – The Tar of Liguria welcomed the appeal of Myhome, awarded, with the rent to buy formula, of the management of the rsa Casa Serena in Sanremo, granting the suspensive upon revocation of the award, issued last Saturday by the Municipality of Matuziano, in the light of a series of alleged breaches of contractual agreements.

In the viewfinder there is above all the dismissal of about two thirds of the staff (over sixty people out of a hundred starting).

Myhome, which manages the facility through the Euroassistance cooperative, should have left the RSA by midnight today. This morning, a delegation of the municipality was again denied access and the police intervened.

The Municipality will now have to challenge the deed and a legal battle is expected before the Council of State.

500 signatures collected against privatization

About 500 signatures were collected in five days by a group of associations and parties of the Left (Anpi, Attac Imperia, Rifondazione Comunista, Rete Sanremo Solidale, Sanremo Insieme, Sinistra Italiana), as part of the “Take back Casa Serena” campaign.

The petition is addressed to the Sanremo City Council: “To express opposition to the privatization of the territorial social and health services – he said this morning, Mauro Giampaoli, one of the promoters of the collection, at the presentation of the initiative -. We hope that the administration will be able to remedy the undeniable negligence and haste shown in the conduct of this delicate affair and indicate, in the steps following the reacquisition of the RSA, the firm and lasting choice of the public management of a protected residence which for five decades represented the point of reference for a vast territory “.