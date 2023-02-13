The great show made accessible to all: listening to the final of the Sanremo Festival there were deaf people among the viewers. On the occasion of the final evening of the event, in fact, the event was held “Sanremo Accessible” at the Rai production center in Turin: MED-EL, the Austrian company world leader in hearing solutions, made available to the participants an innovative technology that has allowed all the hearing impaired present to listen to music without distinction of technology, brand or type of deafness. Objective of the initiative: to improve everyone’s life.

The Lola systemdeveloped by MED-EL and Jacoti – reads a note – was already used in collaboration with Rai on the occasion of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022. Thanks to the support of Apic, the Department of University Otorhinolaryngology of the City of Health and the Science of Turin and Otofit Turin, the production center was set up with a completely “open” technology with very low latency times and high sound quality.

“Connecting people with hearing impairments to the magic of music it’s part of our job – he says Gionata Conni, Marketing manager of MED-EL Italy -. Since the first cochlear implant in 1977, MED-EL has been innovating its technologies and assisting each individual patient to offer hearing ever closer to the natural one. We want them to be able to appreciate every note and feel even the smallest details of their favorite songs. Making Sanremo accessible means celebrating all people facing deafness and giving them the opportunity to enjoy music to the fullest”.

The final of the Festival and the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 – the note continues – are just some of the events that see MED-EL concretely commit to allowing those suffering from hearing loss to participate in major musical events. In fact, the company organized the Sound Sensation Festival in Vienna, the largest musical event designed for the community of hearing implant wearers.

“Initiatives aimed at improving the lives of their patients – concludes the note -: music plays a very important role in hearing rehabilitation following the cochlear implant. There are now numerous scientific studies that underline how music is a speech therapy tool capable of stimulating the cognitive abilities associated with hearing, improving the results of the rehabilitation process after surgery”.