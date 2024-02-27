After the pain and anger, it's time to gather together with classmates and let Tadi go. “We will always remember him, he will always be in your voices, in your laughter,” says the teacher. The entire Ruffini Aicardi Institute of Valle Armea met in the gym this morning to remember Tadi who got up for the last time on Friday at 5, and together with his sister Manar took the bus from Triora which dropped him off on the Aurelia, in Bussana, immediately before that cursed highway where he lost his life when hit by a truck.

The photos scroll one after the other on the electronic board mounted on the volleyball and basketball courts where it is freezing cold, because with the work on the third lot the drafts frustrate any attempt to heat the rooms. The first background song is “Casa mia”, the latest success by Ghali, Italian and Tunisian like Mothadi. The companions huddle, cry, laugh and applaud because Tadi was like that, his kindness infected you. Some speak up and read letters for him.





For the whole time, deputy mayor Costanza Pireri, councilor for school and social services (but not for roads), remains silent, and will chair the concerted table tomorrow to bring order to the chaos of the campus at the Valle Armea flower market.

It's not a funeral, even if it looks a bit like one. There are no priests or imams. Only the kids, the school: the past in the photos, the present in the emotion and the future that Tadi will have only in the memory of the many who loved him.