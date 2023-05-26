Viva Rai2, Fiorello throws the bomb on Sanremo: “Amadeus told me he doesn’t know if he will do the Festival”

Fiorello drop the bomb on San Remo. TO Long live Rai2, the conductor of the “morning-show” has revealed a background that could upset the balance of the Italian Song Festival. “Amadeus continue to follow us undeterred and undefeated. I heard it yesterday. You told me one thing: I don’t know if I’ll be doing Sanremo this year ”, Fiorello revealed in today’s episode, Friday 26 May.

“I throw it there. She told me: don’t say it, but maybe I’m going not to. I do not know. Oh, she told me so. I know she’s a bowler, but I like to tell her things because people need to know. She doesn’t have to give a damn about people, but she must know ”, added the Sicilian comedian live.

Although the real bomb of Fiorellothe place of Amadeus driving by San Remo 2024 remain (for now) firmly. What still remains to be understood, as has been suggested in recent months, is whether he will have to give up the role of artistic director, thus being “halved” to just the role of presenter of the Festival.

