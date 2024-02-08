Genoa – The 'gladiator', expected this evening on the Ariston stage, intercepted by the microphones of 'La Vita in Diretta', the Rai1 program hosted by Alberto Matano, confesses that he loves Italian music. “I really like it”, says Russell Crowe upon his arrival at Sanremo. Favorite song? ''Maybe it's because I love you'' by Ricchi e Poveri, replies the international superstar, who will perform with his band on the Ariston stage this evening.

His performance is scheduled for 11.30pm between the eighth artist in the competition, the Ricchi e Poveri, and the connection with the Costa ship for Bresh's farewell.