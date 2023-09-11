Thirteen special tests for over 100 km of timed sections. The 70th edition of the Sanremo Rally, valid for the Italian Championship, takes shape and presents itself once again with attention to the asphalts that have made the history of world motoring.

The debut will be on Friday afternoon with a special stage in Bajardo, on the hairpin bends of the “Vigne di Bajardo”, 2.2 km to be covered at maximum speed to draw up the first ranking and basically the start list for Saturday.

The organization has decided to favor the show and on September 30th concentrated the race on four special tests which will be repeated three times during the day. These are the legendary Langan, 14.6 km, the 5.9 km Apricale, the Bignone, 7.4 km and the Coldirodi for 5.46 km.

Great spectacle awaits enthusiasts for a day of motoring to remember. The start of the first stage on Saturday is scheduled for 8.21am, the appointment with the last at 6.33pm. Awards ceremony around 7pm at the casino.

DOWNLOAD THE MAPS HERE