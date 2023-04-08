Sanremo – In the city that was the first in Italy to host the demonstration that marked the beginning of the movement known today as LGBT + – it was April 5, 1972 – the Onda Pride 2023 started, about fifty events along the peninsula. Hundreds of people gathered already after lunch on the Salvo D’Acquisto promenade, giving life to a procession that gradually became more and more filled up to nearly a thousand participants. «

We are here where it all began – says the president of Arcigay from Imperia, Marco Antei – at the time there were only 15, we are not many more, but we are infinitely grateful to that group that paved the way for us». Lots of young people, often accompanied by their parents, like Ilaria, from Ventimiglia. “It’s right to be here, our country is still too far behind on certain issues, we need to make people understand that the world has changed”.

And when someone interrupts the List Representative’s song “Ciao ciao” on the microphone for a moment to remember that “it is the first Pride of the Melonian era”, a roar rises from the procession. “We will not stop fighting for our rights”, the slogan.