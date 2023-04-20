Those who expected an assault on the televisions of the nightlife venues had to think again. The Basel fans who, since the early afternoon, rejected by France for security reasons, have taken Sanremo “hostage” are doing everything by themselves. Taking advantage of the rear wall of the Renaissance building, they set up a gigantic tarpaulin and made the big screen themselves. A generator set for electricity, a powerful projector and a laptop.

About six hundred attended this “collective live broadcast” of Nice-Basel, where the Swiss fans are hoping for a victory after the 2-2 home draw a week ago. The scene is characterized by stadium chants, waving of flags, drums and some smoke bombs. The police keep the situation under control discreetly. Apart from the rivers of beer drunk during the day and those who are drinking now, the situation is apparently calm. They told the police that they also brought black bags with them to collect the rubbish.



Basel fans in Piazza Borea in Sanremo (photo Manrico Gatti)

Disappointment, but composed, with the goal of Nice’s lead. But the Swiss hope to catch up.