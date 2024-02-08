Sanremo – In July it has gathered more than 10 thousand people in the two concerts at the Arena del Mare in Genoa. All things considered, and considering that there are 3,800 passengers on board the Costa Smeralda, Bresh's success was also important for this show on the ship. First the connection with the Ariston, in the flash that Rai dedicates every evening to the stage installed above the central swimming pool of the Smeralda in the harbor in front of the City of Flowers.

Bresh warms up: “Tonight we'll all end live!”. Then the wish: “Today is my mother's birthday!” and it's an ovation. Dubbed a few moments later at the announcement of the song which is “Guasto d'amore” and it's football hola. Then the performance continues even after the connection between applause and encouragement. Tomorrow it will be the turn of Gigi D'Agostino, on Saturday again Tedua who opened the dance.