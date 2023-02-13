Sanremo, Mengoni and the dark moment. Singer: “I’m not talking about it”

Marco Mengoni won the 73rd Sanremo Music Festival. Everything has been discussed at the Ariston but one thing has never been in doubt: the most popular song, right from the first evening was “Two lives” and the verdict made everyone agree. Mengoni counts the palm leaves on which the trophy lion destined for the winner of the Festival climbs. “There are 27, – Mengoni tells Corriere della Sera – I would give one to each of the artists in competition”. Two hours of sleep behind, «beyond 350 unread messages on the phone», the singer-songwriter reflects on his second victory after that of 2013 with «L’essenziale». “They were tears of joy which I dedicate to the woman who gave birth to me. I thank life for getting me through strong experiences. I am dark moments but they forge you and make you grow. They are private life experiences that I won’t bring out because they are delicate and I would like them to stay there. My mum? At 4 and I scolded her because she hadn’t gone to sleep yet.”

“I had tried to call her twice before but – Mengoni continues to Corriere – he didn’t answer: he was partying in the square in Ronciglione. What a weight… I felt like I was The first of the class. I never liked being in school and felt uncomfortable. I dedicated the victory to the women in the race because they had amazing songs. There were competing mythological figures and I was very bad at it seeing that in the fifth there was not even one like Madame or Giorgia. We need to move forward to change things in this country. Abroad I see female artists like Beyoncé And Lizzo first in the standings who take their merits”. Mengoni also talks about the invitation from Zelensky to Kiev: “It would be nice go all together, the more the merrier. The more voices there are, first the message arrives“.

