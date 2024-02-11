“Mimì we brought him home. It's a closing circle.” With these words, a moved Loredana Bertè comments on the Mia Martini Critics' Award of the 74th Sanremo Festival awarded this morning in the press room. “For me – adds the artist – it has always been unattainable, a bit of a wound in my heart. I still can't believe I won it, I no longer hoped for it. Mimì we brought it home. It's a circle that it closes, something wonderful and also a little surreal.”