Sanremo – Four, maybe five gunshots they were exploded this evening around 9pm in the San Martino district, not far from the military residence in Sanremo. Three police and anti-crime patrols intervened. The municipal police blocked access to the Aurelia bis, whose junction is about 300 meters away. There are no injuries and investigations are underway.

Sanremo, the police intervene at the scene of a shooting (Gatti)

The shooting apparently took place in front of the Lamarmora bar. The forensic police have already collected some shell casings left on the ground. When the officers arrived there was no one there, although some witnesses said they saw at least three people running away. Shortly before 10pm a person was stopped.