Sanremo 2023, Grignani and the reference to Blanco. Then under the jacket…

There third evening of the Festival Of San Remo had among its protagonists Gianluca Grignani, his performance was very lively and full of messages, more or less cryptic, some of which he said were also misinterpreted. “I don’t know who he is invented this thingI said ‘I take away‘ taking the flowers, I didn’t say anything else. It passed on Rai 1 a message longer than a minute against the waragainst violence against women and, by stopping the exhibition, also on difference that age makes. This is what I would like to see understood”. This is the note released by Gianluca Grignani after the social was accused of having cursed at the end of the performance. The reference to 20 years is clearly to the reaction of Blanco which, faced with an audio problem, has destroyed The floral decor.

Gianluca Grignani shows the writing ‘No war‘ on the back of the white shirt at the end of the performance. The audience cheers him after he has stopped the music and admitted with humility: “My mistake, my fault. I learned at 50, at 20 I wouldn’t have known how to do it”. And she shows them great affection after the second performance so much that he spear his flowers in audience. The provisional ranking after three evenings confirms the first place of Marco Mengoni, the televoting of the opinion poll then rewards Ultimo, Mr.Ran, Lazza and Tananai. The highly anticipated tonight covers and duets.

