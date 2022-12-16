Rome – “This was not the beginning we had thought, but today is a sad day for the passing of a great friend, a great person, a great footballer and a great coach. And so we wanted to start by dedicating this episode to Sinisa. We are close to the family”. She said it Amadeus introducing, together with Gianni Morandi, the final of Sanremo Giovani from the theater of the Casino of Sanremo. “Today – said Morandi – we are here in the place of music with all these young people who aspire to enter this world, and I felt bad upon hearing this news. We spoke recently, and I thought this too would make it time”. Then a clip from Sanremo 2021 aired with Mihajlovic himself singing with Fiorello and Ibrahimovic ‘Io vagabondo’ from the Nomads. “They filled that stage despite the difficult Festival with the empty audience due to the covid, and we want to remember him like this, he was a strong man but above all of crazy sympathy”, concluded Amadeus.

The race of the 12 youngsters

The first to perform is gIANMARIA with “The city you hate”. Then it’s up to Noor with “Your Amelie”. Will with “The most important things”. And here is the Genoese Olly with “The soul dances”. Maninni with “A thousand doors”. It’s still Colla Zio with “Asphalt”. He then performs Fiat 131 with the song “Pupille”.

The titles of the songs of the Big

This evening the 22 Big already announced are guests to reveal the titles of the songs that we will hear at the Festival. As the evening continues, Amadeus welcomes the Bigs on stage who announce the title of their song.

The title of the song by Last is Sunrise.

Tananai will sing Tango.

Madame will sing The good in the bad.

Georgia will sing Bad words.

Mr Rain will sing Super heroes.

Elodies will sing Two.

Gianluca Grignani will sing When you’re out of breath.

Marco Mengoni will sing Two lives.

Anna Oxa will sing Go up (Song of the soul).

Lazza will sing Ash.

Mara Sattei will sing Two thousand minutes.

THE Fashion they will sing Leave me.

Paula and Clare they will sing Fury.



Amadeus: “The evening is dedicated to Mihajlovic”

“We want to dedicate tonight’s evening to Sinisa Mihajlovic, a great man and a great coach, who believed in players and invested in young people. As Sanremo must do. This episode is dedicated to him”. So Amadeus, in connection with Tg1 shortly before the start of Sanremo Giovani which this evening will decree the 6 (of 12) boys who will pass by right among the Bigs in the Ariston match in February, recalled the coach who passed away today.



Young people competing

Among the twelve singers in the competition this evening also two Ligurians: Sethu from Savona with the song “Underground” and the Genoese Olly with the song “The soul dances”.

The Milanese band will also take the stage Colla Zio with “Asfalto”, the Calabrian singer-songwriter Fiat 131 with the song “Pupille”, Noor with “Tua Amelie”, the Roman duo Romeo & Drill which will present “Day of school”, gIANMARIA with “The city you hate”, the singer-songwriter from Bari Maninni with “Mille porte”, the rapper from Bagheria Giuse The Lizia with “Sincera”, the Italian-Venezuelan rapper He gives me with “Malditè”, Shari with “Sotto Voce” e Will with “The most important things”.

The pieces will be evaluated by a musical commission and by the artistic director of the Sanremo Festival Amadeus, who will vote independently: each competitor will therefore receive two judgments, of equal value. At the end of the evening the winner of the category will be announced, all the other five finalists will be announced in second place tied for merit.