There are 49 singers and groups admitted to the auditions for Sanremo Giovani and in the running for participation in the 2024 Festival. The Musical Commission chaired by Amadeus, as artistic director, and composed of Federica Lentini, Massimo Martelli and Leonardo De Amicis, has completed today the first phase of their work with the selection of the 49 artists admitted to the live auditions which will be held in Room A in Via Asiago. The group of 49 selected artists is composed as follows: 43 singles (14 women and 29 men) and 6 groups.

At the end of the auditions there will be 8 people who will take part in the final of Sanremo Giovani 2023 broadcast in prime time on Rai 1 and Rai Radio2, from the Sanremo Casino Theater on 13 December. To these 8 artists will be added the 4 from the Sanremo Area who will be selected at the end of November again by the Rai Music Commission. Only the top 3, according to the Regulations, will access the 74th edition of the Italian Song Festival in Sanremo as Big.

Who participates in Sanremo Giovani

The list of aspiring Festival competitors includes groups and singers who face the adventure alone. The Santi Francesi are a musical duo from Turin who won the sixteenth season of Crazy J in the series ‘Mare Fuori’ and will sing ‘Boulevard’ (Warner Music). Beatrice Quinta, from Palermo, also from the X Factor team, will be heard in the song ‘Alleluia’ (Sony Music), while the Milanese Tancredi, former competitor of ‘Amici’ and protagonist of ‘Faccio da me’, a duet song with Rettore , presents itself with ‘Perle’ (Warner Music), and the Neapolitan Vale Lp, which two years ago became famous with the song ‘Porcella’, does not deny itself and presents itself with the song ‘Stronza’ (Sugar).

In the list of 49 there are also other young artists already quite well known in the musical environment, such as the Florentine group bnkr44, auditioning with ‘Effetti speciali’ (Puro Srl), or Alex Wyse, a young singer-songwriter from Como, among the competitors of ‘ Amici’ 2022, which has over 50 million streams on digital platforms and is presented with the song ‘La mia canzone per te’ (A1 Entertainment). And again, the Milanese Cara, born Anna Cacopardo, who in 2020 with the song ‘Le festa di Pablo’, republished with the collaboration of Fedez, obtained a gold record and over 13 million streamings on Spotify, which arrives at the auditions with the song ‘Giulia’ (Raydada), and the rapper Leon Faun, who appeared in 2016 in Cosimo Alemà’s film, ‘Zeta – Una storia hip-hop’, who offers the song ‘Anima’ (Universal Music).

Universal Music leads the label chart with 12 artists, followed by Sony Music with 6 and Warner with 2 artists. Among the independent labels in the lead is Believe with 4 artists, followed by Sugar with 2 and Carosello and Artist First with one artist each.

In the 2023 edition of Sanremo Giovani, the fifth under the artistic direction of Amadeus, 564 requests for participation were received: 202 participants from Northern Italy (181 individuals and 21 groups), 197 from the South (189 individuals and 8 groups) and 155 from the Center (140 individuals and 15 groups). The Region that presented the highest number of registrations was Lazio with 100 participants, 91 individuals and 9 groups. This is followed by Lombardy (89) and Sicily with 62 proposals. Going into detail, there are 520 single singers, of which 334 are men (equal to 64.23 percent) and 186 women (35.77 percent). Of these 510 are single Italian artists, while 10 are those born in another country. There are 44 groups.