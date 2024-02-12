NAPLES. the delivery by the mayor of Naples, Gaetano Manfredi, of a personalized plaque to Geolier at the Maschio Angioino was not liked by Franco Cutolo, father of GioGiò, Giovambattista Cutolo, the 24-year-old musician shot dead by a minor at the dawn of Last August 31st in Naples.

«Fuitevenne», writes Cutolo quoting Eduardo De Filippo while in another post he puts the still image of the video of Geolier in «Narcos» in which he holds a rifle. «Mayor Manfredi, thank you, you are great», writes Cutolo in another post with the angry and disgusted emoticon.

Mayor Manfredi honors Geolier with a plaque for success in Sanremo 2024 (lapresse)

A few hours earlier the mayor of Naples had spoken of Geolier as “an expression of one of the many faces of our musical culture”, which is why “this recognition was overdue”. «We will ask Emanuele for a strong commitment to continue the activities that we have already started with him in our suburbs», continued the first citizen. «We need testimonials to speak to the large population of young people and send them positive messages using their language, music and their cultural expressions. I am very sorry for some controversies that occurred in Sanremo. Naples is a place of great international culture. Let's not fall into controversies and conflicts because they are provincial reasoning. I am happy that Geolier reacted in a positive way because it is also a sign of a more mature city, which is not a victim of stereotypes but looks head-on at the challenges it faces.” «With Emanuele – said the mayor's advisor, Ferdinando Tozzi – we have started a collaboration process for Naples, city of music since 2022, in particular to enhance young talents and bring example and hope to places of hardship; these actions also make Geolier an appreciated and deserving artist, and, as an entertainment lawyer, I can say that Emanuele is esteemed not only by fans but also by the industry precisely for his way of being, as well as for his extraordinary musical skills” .