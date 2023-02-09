Sanremo 2023, Gianluca Grignani has an audio problem and stops

He could no longer hear her voice and asked to interrupt his performance, to sing again. Gianluca Grignani during the third evening of the Sanremo Festival 2023 was the protagonist of a technical problem, while bringing his When you miss your breath to the Ariston stage. Not being able to hear his voice properly, he decided to stop the performance.

Obviously, our thoughts immediately went to what happened two nights ago with Blanco, who for a similar problem decided to smash all the roses that served as a backdrop, receiving loud boos from the audience. Grignani commented: “I grew up and learned how to do it. At 20 I wouldn’t have known how to do it”, with a clear reference to the artist of Chills. Amadeus took the stage and after a while Grignani performed his song again, this time without a hitch. The singer wore a shirt with the inscription No war.