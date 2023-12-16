Sanremo – A couple from Genoa left a chihuahua puppy by car for about three hours, with the risk of him getting hypothermia, to go and play at the Casino. It happened last night in Sanremo and the volunteers of the veterinary ambulances announced that they will present a complaint to the Public Prosecutor's Office of Imperia.

“We also alerted 112 and a carabinieri patrol intervened – says the president of the animal rescue organisation, Igor Cassini -. Since there was no local health authority veterinarian available, it was not possible to establish the dog's condition and release the animal.”

The volunteers remained waiting for the car owners to return, from midnight to 2.40am. The latter said they had taken the puppy about a week ago and left for a few minutes, but the rescuers believe that they had already parked before midnight and several passers-by raised the alarm. The dog was shaking in the car, but luckily he is safe.

“The puppies – concludes Cassini – do not have autonomous thermoregulation and acquire it slowly. For this reason they seek contact with the mother, who is their only source of heat, and they pile up on top of each other. We once again appeal to all pet owners to never leave their four-legged friend alone in the car, both in summer and winter.”