Sanremo Finale: the complete program of the fifth and final evening of the most important singing event in Italy

Anticipation is growing for the final of the 74th edition of the Festival Sanremo, which will see, as with previous evenings, many exciting moments. Below is the list of all the guests and the order of exit on stage of the thirty competing artists, who will compete for the final victory. All three juries will decide the winner: televoting, radio jury and press room.

Enormous success for the Sanremo Festival also in its fourth and penultimate evening. Last night the 30 competing artists brought the cover selected by themselves, performed together with the artists they wanted at their side. Surprisingly, the Neapolitan rapper triumphed Geolierfollowed by Angelina Mango, Angelina Mango, Annalisa, Ghali and Alfa.

This evening, alongside Amadeus in hosting, there will be Fiorello. The actors will then be present as guests Luca Argentero And Claudio Gioè to present the third season of Màkari, Gigliola Cinquetti to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the song 'Non ho l'età' and the dancer Roberto Bolle. They will perform on the Costa Crociere and on the stage in Piazza Colombo Tedua and Tananai.

The thirty competing artists will sing their songs and will be voted exclusively by viewers at home. At the end of this voting, a ranking will be drawn up derived from this evening's result, combined with those of previous evenings. Amadeus will proceed to announce the final ranking of the Festival from 30th to sixth position. The 5 remaining artists will perform again and televoting will open again. At the end of the performances the definitive ranking will be drawn up top 5 positionswhich will be given by the sum of the votes of the televoting (34%), the press room (33%) and the radio jury (33%).

The order of exit on stage of the thirty Sanremo artists

Right away the exit order of the thirty artists who will compete tonight for the final victory of the 74th edition of the Sanremo Festival: