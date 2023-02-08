Amici’s former student lashed out harshly against the singer: here’s what he said

Blanco is undoubtedly one of the most talked about characters of the moment. Over the last few hours the singer, due to the gesture committed on the Ariston stage, has been receiving numerous criticisms. Among the many, those of have not gone unnoticed Valerio Scanu. The cantate sided harshly against Blanco: that’s why.

Valerio Scanu against Blanco. Over the past few hours the former student of Friends of Maria De Filippi he indulged in a long, hard outburst that didn’t go unnoticed. In detail, the former winner of San Remo Festival he lashed out harshly against the artist. Let’s find out together what his words were.

The tweet that Valerio Scanu wrote against Blanco did not go unnoticed by web users. These were the words of the singer about what happened last night at the Sanremo Festival:

If the in-ears don’t work, take them out and keep singing […]

And, continuing, the former student of the school of Friends of Maria De Filippi he wrote:

If you’re not used to singing live and maybe success has gone to your head then it could happen that you find yourself breaking a scenography disrespecting everyone. Shame on Blanco.

San Remo FestivalValerio Scanu e Frankie hi nrg mc against Blanco

As already mentioned, there were many who commented on Blanco’s gesture last night on the Ariston stage. In addition to Valerio Scanu, too Frankie hi-hrg mc expressed his thoughts on what happened. These were his words:

I would like to clarify, the gag of splitting the flowers (very organized) I find the beautiful thing about the performance. The technical problem of the audio in the headphones must be handled differently, perhaps by trying to sing. Out of respect for the public.

Over the last few hours also the Codacons he had his say on the situation, denouncing Blanco and inviting him to a .