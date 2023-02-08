The Association of Radio and Television Services Users declared: “Rai makes public what it takes for its intervention at the Festival”
Yesterday evening the first and highly anticipated evening of the San Remo Festival. Without a shadow of a doubt, one of the great protagonists of the evening who had the opportunity to take the Ariston stage Roberto Benigni. Although the presence of the great actor has left everyone stunned, a real controversy has arisen in these hours.
Roberto Benigni was one of the undisputed protagonists of the first evening of San Remo Festival. In fact, the actor became the protagonist of a moment that touched everyone’s hearts, thrilling the millions of viewers who followed the Festival. Following his presence on the Ariston stage, however, a question arose in everyone’s mind: what was the cachet perceived.
To raise the question of the compensation that Roberto Benigni received from his presence on the prime time of San Remo Festival was the Association of Radio and Television Services Users. The Association has taken the matter to heart so much as to declare:
Rai must make public what Roberto Benigni will receive for his speech at the San Remo Festivaland in this sense we are ready to present a formal request for access to the company and a complaint to the Court of Auditors to know the details of the contract between the network and the Tuscan comedian.
And, continuing, regarding the presence of the great actor at the prime time of San Remo FestivalThe Association of Radio and Television Services Users added:
In the past, the maxi-fees paid to Benigni by Rai ended up at the center of a scandal. On the occasion of Benigni’s participation in the 2020 Festival, there was talk of a cachet, never confirmed, from 300 thousand euros.
And, continuing, the Association concluded:
We believe it is right in this moment of great economic difficulty for the country to guarantee maximum transparency to the citizens who finance Rai through the license fee, and to make public the fees that Rai recognizes to exceptional guests such as Roberto Benigni, and if we do not get an answer we are ready to submit a formal application for access to Rai and a report to the Court of Auditors. Also because Benigni is not needed to read the Constitution, and citizens can do it themselves, buying a copy for a few euros.
#Sanremo #Festival #controversy #Roberto #Benignis #cachet #figure #Curler
Leave a Reply