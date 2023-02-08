The Association of Radio and Television Services Users declared: “Rai makes public what it takes for its intervention at the Festival”

Yesterday evening the first and highly anticipated evening of the San Remo Festival. Without a shadow of a doubt, one of the great protagonists of the evening who had the opportunity to take the Ariston stage Roberto Benigni. Although the presence of the great actor has left everyone stunned, a real controversy has arisen in these hours.

Roberto Benigni was one of the undisputed protagonists of the first evening of San Remo Festival. In fact, the actor became the protagonist of a moment that touched everyone’s hearts, thrilling the millions of viewers who followed the Festival. Following his presence on the Ariston stage, however, a question arose in everyone’s mind: what was the cachet perceived.

To raise the question of the compensation that Roberto Benigni received from his presence on the prime time of San Remo Festival was the Association of Radio and Television Services Users. The Association has taken the matter to heart so much as to declare:

Rai must make public what Roberto Benigni will receive for his speech at the San Remo Festivaland in this sense we are ready to present a formal request for access to the company and a complaint to the Court of Auditors to know the details of the contract between the network and the Tuscan comedian.

And, continuing, regarding the presence of the great actor at the prime time of San Remo FestivalThe Association of Radio and Television Services Users added:

In the past, the maxi-fees paid to Benigni by Rai ended up at the center of a scandal. On the occasion of Benigni’s participation in the 2020 Festival, there was talk of a cachet, never confirmed, from 300 thousand euros.

And, continuing, the Association concluded: