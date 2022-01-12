Rome – Cesare Cremonini will be super guest of the 72nd edition of Sanremo Festival conducted by Amadeus: for the first time on the Ariston stage, he will carry out an unprecedented performance to celebrate twenty years of songs. It was announced on Tg1 at 8 pm, confirming the anticipation of the 19th century. To say it Amadeus and Cremonini himself, in a video shot at the artist’s home.

“I am delighted to introduce you to the next guest of the festival, he has never been to Sanremo, he has a long career behind him with many successes”. “I confirm: I will be super guest”, Cremonini appeared. “Let’s start from the bedroom, where I sleep”, and he disappeared behind the door. “What do you have for breakfast?” Asked Ama. “Tortellini”, the answer.

After the success of Colibrì, the last single released last December 1st, and awaiting its return live in the summer of 2022 with Cremonini Stadi 2022, on February 25th 2022 the seventh studio album entitled The girl of the future (Virgin Records / Universal Music Italy). One of the most influential authors, musicians and performers of his generation, Cremonini, constantly searching for possibilities even beyond music, for twenty years has been building timeless, indelible and courageous pieces that have become part of the Italian musical heritage.