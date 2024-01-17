Genoa – Two years ago it was Elisabetta Canalis (on video from Los Angeles), a year ago Maurizio Lastrico in the role of Christopher Columbus. Now for the commercial to be broadcast at the Sanremo Festival Liguria is looking for local testimonials: for the creation of the commercial, a casting has been organized on Saturday 20 January in which all those who want to try to become protagonists can freely participate, but as a couple: they will in fact have to kiss in front of the camera.

«The appointment is from 2.30 pm to 7.30 pm in the Hall of Transparency of the Liguria Region (piazza De Ferrari 1, ground floor) in the presence of the director Fausto Brizzi (who has already created the Region's campaigns twice) and the president of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti. All the photos of the participants will in any case be published, regardless of the outcome of the casting, on the #lamialiguria channels”, inform the social channels of the Region. The commercial «it will be a journey to the Ligurian land through a parade of kisses in the most iconic places in the area».