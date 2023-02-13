The Big who were watching the scene from behind the scenes were speechless

Blanco was one of the undisputed protagonists of this 73rd edition of the San Remo Festival. The outburst of which he became the protagonist in the first evening of the musical festival kept everyone in suspense and left everyone speechless. In the last few hours, a video has been circulating on the web showing how the artists competing at the Festival reacted to the singer’s gesture.

The lack of sound in the headphones during his performance on the Ariston stage in the early evening of San Remo Festival sent Blanco into a rage so much since destroy all the scenography that had been prepared for his performance.

It goes without saying that after the gesture in which the singer became the protagonist, he found himself at the center of numerous controversies which forced him to apologize with a moving post on his Instagram page. These were the words that Blanco he used to apologize for what happened at the Ariston Theater:

Flowers fall at the Ariston. Break out, Ariston. The curtain falls, Ariston. I put you in tears like my mom, Ariston. You saw me as fragile as a child. And here, right here, where you taught me to run, I fell. I broke my face and cry, Ariston. But then… I laugh, laugh, laugh, laugh, laugh and scream. Because I’m not as perfect as you used to see me. But I’m finally myself. I love you Ariston, with all your madness.

San Remo Festivalthe Country Cousins ​​react to Blanco’s outburst

A video is circulating on the web these days showing how some of the big names in the race reacted San Remo Festival at the outburst by Blanco. The Cousins ​​of Campagna who commented on the singer’s behavior with these words certainly did not go unnoticed: