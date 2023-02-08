Last night, after a long wait, it aired on the first night of San Remo Festival. The undisputed protagonists of the event were undoubtedly Amadeus, Gianni Morandi, Chiara Ferragni and the Big 14 competing. From the beginning of the singing event, the controversies could not be missing. Among the many ones in which she was involved Anna Oxa.

Over the last few hours, Anna Oxa’s name has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. Following the statements made regarding the piece presented at the Festival, the artist these days they have made a lot of talk about themselves for the absence at the inaugural fashion show of the Sanremo Festival and that everyone couldn’t help but notice.

The reasons for Anna Oxa’s absence at the opening night of the most awaited singing event of the year were clarified by Amadeus. During the first press conference the artistic director of the San Remo Festival tried to give some clarifications regarding the rumors circulating about the Big in the race.

Sanremo Festival: Amadeus explains why Anna Oxa was present at the inaugural fashion show

In detail, the conductor he explained that Anna Oxa’s absence from the inaugural fashion show of the Festival was unfortunately linked to some health problems. These were her words about it:

Anna had a fever, she was taking antibiotics. I think her fear, given her cold, was to be outdoors.

With rumors circulating that the singer is in litigation with the company, reporters were curious if her absence at the parade was somehow related to this fact.

Amadeus’ words were then also reiterated by the director of Rai 1 Stefano Coletta who took the floor and also confirmed that the absence of the singer at the inaugural parade of the Festival does not concern the litigation that the artist Anna Oxa has with the Rai company.