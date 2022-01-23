The measures taken to manage the flow of people around the theater were not received with great enthusiasm by the citizens

Sanremo – The Festival’s relationship with security has always been difficult and tormented. In 2016, after the attack on the Bataclan in Paris, there was even a “no fly zone” on the Ariston Theater: stop even for drones. In 2005 the hall was even emptied due to the false threat of an anarcho-insurrectionist bomb on the same evening in which two (real) bombs exploded in Milan and Genoa.

This year the enemy is called Covid. And with the fear of the Coronavirus that so much so does not lower its head, that of the gatherings arrives. So the first countermeasure has already taken place: the triangle between via Matteotti, piazza Colombo and the theater itself has already turned into a fortress that is difficult to conquer. The anti-breakthrough barriers made their debut on the road, in view of the debut on February 1st. They withstand the pressure of the crowd thanks to their robustness and particular shape and reduce the possibility of accidents and injuries to almost zero. Even if a maddened crowd crushed themselves in enthusiasm for Massimo Ranieri, Rector and Aka7ven, wanting to sacrifice themselves for the cause.

The first countermeasures are triggered and it is already, Ligurian style, grumbling. The funnel affection of the side openings prevents you from going peacefully up and down the shopping street. You have to queue up and push your way through the crowd, but those who attend the Sanremo Festival know that this is a usual nice tradition. These are the far from side effects resulting from the meetings of the Security and Public Order Committee which took place in the prefecture in recent days. The plan is established and is already in full swing.

In front of the Ariston, in the perimeter of those who usually venture out in search of autographs, everything is already a cross of Friesland of barriers.

For them, for this people of loyalists who will not miss the appointment even in the era of Covid, it will be a disappointment. On the other hand, everything goes as already announced by the mayor Alberto Biancheri. A special supervised Festival. Fans clashes will not be tolerated either in front of the official venue of the event, or in hotels where VIPs rest.

Does it mean that the choreography that usually accompanies the five days of the competition as a ritual will be completely abolished? Not really. An example: the installation of the “Glass studio” is finished. It is a sort of glass house, which hosts the interviews and live links, giving an evocative aquarium effect to bystanders.

Less fun, but alas necessary given the perilous times, the center for tampons set up by the Local Health Authority. We have already seen it in action in previous installments and everyone agrees: it worked very well thanks to a perfect organization and the sacrifice of the healthcare staff. All are sieved to stem the risks of an outbreak.

But how are things going inside the mythical Ariston? The tests continue unabated. There are 25 songs in the competition and just as many covers. Yesterday Matteo Romano, Gianni Morandi, Ana Mena, Yuman, Noemi, Highsnob and Hu met. The capacity in the hall will be 100 percent and this has sparked the controversy of rapper Coez, who has just postponed his winter tour: “It’s also okay for the public to be admitted in the hall in Sanremo equipped with Super Green ass, but that be a restart for everyone. We are quite broken ». Councilor Faraldi points out: “The measures that apply to theaters and cinemas throughout Italy will be applied to the public of the Ariston Theater.”

Day after day, as the date of February 1st approaches, the amount of people involved in the most followed (and fruitful) operation for Italian music will increase exponentially. Always with the threat of Covid. To be trimmed at any cost.