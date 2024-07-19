There has been talk on several occasions about how two major television events could collide with each other. We are referring to the Sanremo Festival and the Coppa Italia. Rai has therefore decided to take a new direction regarding the programming of the Sanremo festival.

Ariston

Here are the latest updates on this very famous competition.

Sanremo Festival: all the new features planned for 2025

Even if the month of February it’s still a long way off, so many people do nothing but talk about what the new edition of the will be Sanremo Festival. As we well know, the conduction of the Ligurian event was entrusted to the very talented Charles Contiwho will host the event from the Ariston of Sanremo.

Charles Conti

As always, the Festival will feature the presence of historic artists, but also of emerging young artists. However, Carlo Conti has decided that there will be two races well-defined, one reserved for the Big and the other for new proposals. The host then made it known that the program will last less than expected, as by one in the morning everything will already be over.

For what concern After Festivalhowever, nothing is known yet, not even regarding the presence of any presenters. It is rumoured that Carlo Conti wants his two greatest friends of all time at his side, namely Leonardo Pieraccioni and Giorgio Panariello. Furthermore, the presence of great women is not excluded, such as that of Mary De Philippi.

When will the Sanremo Festival air?

As for the broadcast date of the Festival, instead, the uncertainty reigned supreme until a few hours ago. Initially, in fact, the Ligurian singing festival was supposed to air between February 4 and 8.

The Sanremo stage

In the same week, however, there will be an important competition that will keep thousands and thousands of Italians glued to their screens. We are obviously referring to Italian Cupwhich is why Sanremo might not get the desired ratings. For this very reason, the CEO of Rai, Roberto Sergiodecided to release an important communication a few minutes ago.

To avoid clashes with Mediaset and the Italian Cup, the Sanremo Festival will slip of a week. For these reasons, the long-awaited Italian music competition will take place from 11 to 15 February, obviously always on Rai Uno.