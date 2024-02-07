The singer was about to fall live on TV: here are all the details

Finally, after months of great anticipation, the 74th edition of the Sanremo Festival. Once again at the helm of the singing event is Amadeus accompanied by Giorgia in the role of co-host. A little while ago, just before his performance, Big Mama she became the protagonist of a moment that surprised everyone. Let's find out together what happened.

The second episode of the 74th edition of the Sanremo Festival is taking place. This evening 15 Bigs are performing in the competition, presented by the artists they will not perform this evening. As already mentioned, a little while ago Big Mama became the protagonist of a moment that left everyone in suspense: let's find out together what it is.

As she was walking down the stairs of the Ariston stage, the singer was about to slip. A moment that, even if it lasted very little, left everyone in suspense, especially Amadeus and Giorgia. A tragedy was touched upon but all's well that ends well: Big Mama performed, enchanting the entire audience at the Ariston theatre.

Sanremo FestivalBig Mama talks about her difficult childhood

Perhaps not everyone knows that Big Mama, the Big competing in this 74th edition of the Sanremo Festival, lived a difficult childhood to say the least. She herself revealed that she was a victim of bullying and at age 20 she was diagnosed with a cancer. The singer revealed that she has undergone 12 cycles of chemotherapy and fortunately she is fine today.

These were his words regarding the drama he experienced: