Over the last few hours, some important background stories have emerged regarding Mediaset and the San Remo Festival. According to the latest rumors, it seems that Pier Silvio Berlusconi has confirmed the news of wanting to challenge Amadeus by broadcasting a very important programming during the evening of the broadcast of the singing event.

Some hours ago Mediasetthrough an official note, confirmed the rumors about the desire to ‘challenge’ the San Remo Festival. In recent years, during the evenings of the singing event, the company has always decided to keep a low profile to avoid embarrassment regarding the you listencompared daily to those of the Festival.

This year, however, things will change radically. Pier Silvio Berlusconi, in fact, confirmed its intention to maintain the typical programming envisaged by the Mediaset schedules. So we will not have a stop as regards the broadcasting of programs such as the Big Brother VIP which will return to enter the homes of Italians twice a week.

According to what has emerged, it seems that the programming of will also be maintained You’ve Got Mail. The queen of television Maria DeFilippi, broadcast on Saturday evening, will collide with the final evening of the Festival. Also Hyenasconducted by Belen Rodriguez and Teo Mammucari, will be broadcast on Italia1 on Tuesday evening.

At the moment Amadues did not comment on the news circulating. Will the presenter be able to achieve the same record ratings as last year again this year? Also this year he will have a formidable cast on his side, so he will certainly have no problems.

For many, some of the Mediaset programmes, such as the Big Brother VIPwon’t be able to beat the ratings of San Remo Festival. On the contrary, there are many who think that Maria De Filippi, with her You’ve Got Mailcould give some hard time to the conductor.