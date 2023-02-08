The gesture in which Blanco made himself the protagonist last night on the Sanremo Festival is causing a lot of discussion. There were many who commented negatively on the story, expressing their disappointment at what happened. In the last few hours also the virologist Matthew Bassetti he decided to have his say by making a particular request to Amadeus.

Matteo Bassetti against Blanco and the San Remo Festival. Over the last few hours, the well-known virologist has not sent them to say and has let himself go to a harsh outburst regarding what happened last night on the Ariston stage. In detail, Bassetti criticized the artistic director and expressed his thoughts on what Blanco did.

These were the words of the well-known virologist, known during the pandemic:

What disgusting Blanco’s show tonight at the Sanremo Festival. I hope that whoever put him on that stage apologizes to all Italians, after having him undergo a toxicological test. Excellent spot: anti-model for young people.

There were many who wrote words on social networks criticizing the gesture of which the singer became the protagonist. A few hours ago also the criminologist Roberta Bruzzone she lashed out harshly against the singer also speaking of vandalism.

In short, everyone saw in the gesture of Blanco an exaggerated reaction and a lack of respect towards those who work hard to make every moment perfect in the singing event. A few hours ago the singer apologized with a letter shared on social media.

Also Stephen DeMartino, interviewed by ‘FanPage’ did not spend nice words towards Blanco. In detail, the conductor of Tonight everything is possibledeclared that the gesture committed by the singer on the Ariston stage represented a disrespect of the commitment and work of others.