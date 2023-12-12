Marco Mengoni, Teresa Mannino, Giorgia, Lorella Cuccarini and Fiorello will be the 5 co-hosts who will support Amadeus in hosting the next edition of Sanremo Festival. In a recent interview the singing teacher of Friends of Maria De Filippi revealed how Queen Mary reacted to the news. Let's find out together what background Cuccarini revealed on the news of co-hosting in the next edition at Sanremo Festival.

These were the words that Lorella Cuccarini used to describe her golden moment:

I wasn't expecting the call from Amadeus. Absolutely. I swear. It was an unexpected gift. Usually for Sanremo characters are chosen who can get people talking. Amadeus sent me a message to tell me that he wanted to talk to me but I replied at 10pm and he was already sleeping.

And, continuing with his speech, the singing teacher of Friends of Maria De Filippi he then added:

He called me the next day and his words struck me, he said it was his last Festival and he wanted to do it with friends, with the people he loves. We have lived many experiences together, on TV Happy Sundayat the theater with Grease where he played a DJ: on Sunday afternoons he enjoyed announcing the results of the matches live; during breaks we ate bread and Nutella.

Afterwards, Lorella Cuccarini revealed how she reacted Maria De Filippi to the news of the co-hosting of the Sanremo Festival. These were his words about it: