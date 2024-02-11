Here is how much the expense reimbursement received by the various singers competing in Sanremo amounts to.

The Sanremo Festival it ended a few hours ago, but many curiosities were not completely satisfied. In fact, there remains a great aura of mystery regarding the fee received by singers for their performances. What amount are we talking about?

Let us try to clarify the extent of the reimbursement of expenses that the competing competitors have perceived in this last week.

How much does it cost to organize the Sanremo Festival?

The Sanremo Festival it is a truly highly anticipated event, something that unites the Italian population but also manages to conquer all those who reside in other countries. It is therefore a solemn singing festival during which presenters, guests and hosts they get to receive a lot of money for the work done.

Some statistics reveal that approximately 200 million euros. This is not only to pay those who will help make the event beautiful and special but also to cover everything behind it. Let's talk for example of the organization of the Festival, everything concerning the involvement of mass media and press and much more.

How much do the singers who participate in the Sanremo Festival receive?

The singers who take part in the singing festival par excellence do not perceive a real fee for their presence on stage ofAriston. This is because it is an event that allows them to obtain some advertising for their pieces, a real launch showcase.

However, artists have the right to a reimbursement of expenses. In fact, it seems that the Rai corresponds to the individual participant an expense reimbursement of approximately 55,000 eurosa figure that increases by approximately 3,000 euros for each member of the group.

This is because the various record companies spend approximately double to guarantee the artist's stay in Sanremo for those 5 days. We're talking about a lot of money being spent on the food and for the overnight stay hotel. The matter is slightly different regarding all the famous artists who join the singers during the Cover evening. In this case the competing singer earns another 4,000 euros, a figure destined to double in the case of groups and bands. Figures not to be underestimated!