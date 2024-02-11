Mahmood and Annalisa's fans have made a truly interesting request to their favorites. Here's what it is!

Millions of fans of Mahmood and Annalisa they stormed social media with a very particular request. Everyone would like to see the two most popular pieces of the latest edition of the Sanremo Festival on the stage of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Mahmood and Annalisa

Will the performers of “Gold Tracksuit” and of “Sincerely” to please their audience? The key is offered by San Marino! Let's find out why together!

Angelina Mango soon at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024

As we all know, the Sanremo Festival it is one of the greatest aspirations a singer can aspire to. Imagine if one wins young girl just over twenty years old, who practically has her whole life ahead of her.

To receive the long-awaited gift Golden Lion it was just Angelina Mangowho convinced and over-convinced everyone with the song “Boredom”. Mango's daughter delighted us with hers voicebut also her artistic and creative nature allowed us to admire her and support her on this journey.

Mahmood in Sanremo

The song entered into the competition at Sanremo it is in fact catchy and above all it enters the heads of those who hear it after the first listen. Whoever wins the Sanremo Festival then automatically qualifies for one of the most famous musical competitions at European level the Eurovision Song Contest.

The best will participate in this event which will be held in Sweden in May singers of every nation. We remember a few years ago the victory that only i Maneskin they allowed us to obtain after many years. Perhaps Angelina will also be able to give us the same satisfaction. Fans, however, are convinced that others two people they could have participated in this event involving a great ransom for Italy.

Mahmood and Annalisa at the Eurovision Song Contest: everything depends on San Marino

Credits: Mahmood

As mentioned above, only those who win the Sanremo Festival has the opportunity to participate in the current edition ofEurovision Song contest. This year, however, it is a particularly difficult choice, as many songs from the Festival have achieved considerable success.

Among these, those of certainly stand out Mahmood and Annalisawho performed on stage with “Gold Tracksuit” And “Sincerely“. Fans then flooded social media with the same request that is, to offer them too the opportunity to reach Sweden and perform on the famous stage.

Annalisa in Sanremo

Angelina will represent Italy, but in reality there is still a possibility for the other two singers. As we all know, in fact, San Marino it is an independent state and therefore has the right to choose its own representative to participate in the event in question. It is not the first time that an Italian singer relies on this solution, such as Achille Lauro few years ago. So we just have to wait to find out what will happen when it airs “A voice for San Marino”, program in which the representative in question is chosen.