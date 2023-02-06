The digital entrepreneur would have a bond on the contract for the singing event: let’s find out together what it is

We can officially start the week of Sanremo. By now everything seems to be ready for the start of the musical festival and there are many gossips that emerge every day about the most awaited event of the year. In the last few hours, a news story has been making a lot of talk Clare Ferragni. According to rumors, the digital entrepreneur would have a bond on the contract for the San Remo Festival. Let’s find out together what it is.

This is what Davide Maggio’s website reports on the issue:

We can reveal to you that Chiara Ferragni’s contract for the Festival provides for a total restriction of the images. This means that the use of any image or contribution of the Cremonese influencer is not permitted, indeed it is expressly prohibited because it is only linked to Rai being broadcast.

And, continuing, the expert of gossip he added:

Whether Rai Play is included is not known but it would be at least singular to see the episodes of Sanremo on Rai Play edited to cut the influencer’s interventions. Similarly, one wonders if Rai programs can use the images of Mrs. Lucia or, also in this case, the ban is total.

At the moment the gossip seems to be unfounded, as those directly involved have not denied or confirmed the voices In circulation. In all of this, one piece of news is certain: Chiara Ferragni has decided to donate the fee received from co-hosting the Festival in charity.