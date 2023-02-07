“Certainly what” the infectious disease specialist Matteo Bassetti “says is true: if today we can do this Sanremo Festival walking quietly without masks and with nothing, it is because in recent years there has been all the work that has been done on all sides healthcare, and otherwise, and by the population that has been vaccinated. Because otherwise we wouldn’t be here so serene watching the show”. There are no doubts Giorgio Ardizzone, director of the Emergency and Acceptance Department of the ASL 1 in Liguria, a doctor who worked with his colleagues on the health plan for the Sanremo Festival. But, at the same time, he admits he doesn’t expect a thank you, as a healthcare worker, for helping to tackle Covid.

When asked about the reflection of his colleague Bassetti, who yesterday branded the fact that, “of the many who will be in Sanremo, there will be none who made the return to normalcy possible” and that is the doctors, nurses , the operators who fought the pandemic emergency on the front line, Ardizzone observed to Adnkronos Salute: “I don’t know if he was referring to something in particular. I personally don’t have much faith that there is a wave of gratitude, after the things pass. I don’t expect anything. It’s our job, we’ve all done our duty. If this situation has passed and we can live better, we’re happy like this. We’re happy to have contributed with our work to achieve this result. I personally I’m happy, that’s it I’m happy to have done my job and to have contributed to ensuring that the Festival returned to normal, like so many other things”.