Here’s who are the Big who fought behind the scenes of the Ariston stage

To the San Remo Festival the twists are never lacking. A few minutes ago Deianira Marzano published an Instagram Stories in which she launched a real scoop about the music festival. According to what was written by the gossip expert on her Instagram page, it seems that the two Bigs had a tough fight behind the scenes of the stage. Let’s find out who it is together.

Two singers in the competition of this edition of San Remo Festival they would have become the protagonists of a tough one quarrel behind the scenes of the Ariston stage. The gossip expert launched the bomb Deianeira Marzano on his Instagram page.

These were the words that the woman wrote on his Instagram page:

We’ve just been told that two big names had a fight backstage and glasses of water were thrown at someone.

At the moment we do not know i names of those directly involved but, according to what is circulating on the web in these minutes, the initials of the protagonists would be A. and M.

We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if there will be further news regarding this story that is making the pages of the main gossip newspapers chat a lot. Who are i Big who fought backstage on the Ariston stage? We’ll find out soon.

San Remo Festivalthe program of the third evening

In these hours the evening head of the is taking place San Remo Festival. The 28 big names in the race will perform their songs which are enjoying a lot of popularity these days success incredible.

The undisputed protagonists of the second evening were undoubtedly the Maneskins who inflamed the Ariston stage leaving everyone speechless. The San Remo Festival of Amadeus continues to give a high number of ratings. In fact, it is enough to think that the first evening of the Festival was followed by almost 11 million viewers, equal to a 62.4% share.