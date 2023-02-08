The Codacons has decided to have its say on what happened last night on the Ariston stage

Over the last few hours, the gesture referred to last night has been causing a lot of discussion Blanco he became the protagonist during the performance on the Ariston stage. Due to some technical problems, the singer was unable to perform as he wanted and started destroying the scenography on stage.

Blanco is undoubtedly one of the most talked about characters of the moment. There are many who have railed against the gesture in which the singer became the protagonist. Among the many criticisms, those of the Codancons who lashed out hard against him.

The association could not help but report what happened last night during the early evening of San Remo Festival:

Blanco caused a waste of public money which the artist will now have to compensate.

In addition, Codacons has considered the gesture committed by the singer as vulgar and inappropriate.

The Codacons, in detail, refers to article 635 of the Penal Codeaccording to which:

Whoever destroys, scatters, deteriorates or renders, in whole or in part, useless movable or immovable property of others with violence to the person or with threats or on the occasion of the offense envisaged by article 331.

San Remo Festivalthe Codacons against Blanco: “Vulgar and inappropriate”

These were the words with which the Codacons has condemned harshly the gesture of which Blanco became the protagonist last night on stage of the Ariston:

Blanco has produced obvious economic damage to citizens because it is paid for by Italian users who finance Rai through the license fee.

And, continuing, the association added:

It has resulted in a waste of public money that the artist will now have to pay back.

The Codacons asks the Prosecutor of Imperia to open an investigation for the crime of damage and also requests the Court of Auditors to begin the process to initiate the necessary actions in order to obtain from the singer a compensation.