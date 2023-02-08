The digital entrepreneur thought of reserving a dig at the ex during her monologue

Clare Ferragni was without a doubt the undisputed star of the first evening of San Remo Festival aired. For her first time on the Ariston stage, the digital entrepreneur chose to recite a monologue written by herself and addressed to her child. It goes without saying that Chiara’s words moved everyone and left everyone speechless.

The monologue that Chiara Ferragni recited during the prime time of San Remo Festival is one of the most talked about topics in recent hours. As already mentioned, the digital entrepreneur wanted to write and read a letter to her child self in front of millions of viewers.

Although her words made everyone emotional, there were many who couldn’t help but notice, in the text written by the fashion blogger, a dig aimed at her ex-boyfriend Richard Pozzoli. For the uninitiated, the fashion blogger bought the company ‘The Blond Salad’ with her ex-boyfriend.

These were the words in which many web users would have seen a real one against Chiara Ferragni’s ex-boyfriend dig:

We women are used to making ourselves small in front of insecure men, and someone tells you that she even accepted that someone took credit for inventing her and let this be the narrative for years, before realizing that all this was wrong.

Today Chiara Ferragni and her ex-boyfriend have interrupted all kinds of relationships. Furthermore, the digital entrepreneur has never spoken about the end of the relationship.

Chiara Ferragni and the dress worn for reading the monologue

The detail has not gone unnoticed by everyone suit that the digital entrepreneur wore while reading her monologue. In detail, Chiara made it clear that a drawing of her body was made on it.

In this regard these were his words: